What happens when you cross the sleep-inducing indica Alien OG (a cross of Alien Tech and OG Kush) with the legendary sativa Sour Diesel? A: Pure supernova fire! Customer favorite Sour Alien OG is a hybrid (slightly indica dominant) strain with significant heritage from both of its parents. Some users report soaring highs with an undertone of body buzz, and others a powerful stone with a cerebral edge. Whatever the effects, we're very proud of this high THC, dank-smelling flower! The strong aroma falls somewhere in the middle ground between apples, pine, and skunk - with a distinct diesel finish. You'll never end up lost in space with the Sour Alien OG to guide you home!