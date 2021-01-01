CBD Décolletage & Neck Cream - 20mg
About this product
How To Use:
Apply to clean De’collete & Neck area 1-2 times a day.
Description:
Our CBD De’colletage & Neck Anti-Aging Cream helps to firm & tighten the neck area while improving its overall elasticity and firmness. This Anti-Aging Cream stimulates the natural production of Hyaluronic Acid to naturally hydrate the skin. Natural Hemp Extracts help to repair damage and nourish skin for a radiant glow.
