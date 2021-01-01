CBD Drops - 2500mg
About this product
How To Use: Shake well. Take 1 serving (1ml) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary.
Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Can be added to food, beverages or placed directly under tongue
Description: Enjoy Hemp Extract Oil natural tincture. Our tinctures contain CBD and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp.
Benefit from the whole plant including CBD, CBC and CBN. Tinctures are easily absorbed by the body.
Ingredients:
Coconut MCT oil (Carrier Oil) and Extracted Hemp Oil
