How To Use: Remove lid and trim wick ¼ inch before burning. Light and let wick burn until a warm pool of oil forms- approximately 5-10 minutes. Extinguish the flame, once wax has cooled, massage the moisturizing coconut wax base onto the skin with slow, even stokes for an ultimate spa experience.



Description: The ultimate spa experience at home. Enjoy a purely unique experience using delightfully scented CBD SILK MASSAGE CANDLE With HEMP WICK. Once wax has cooled, massage the moisturizing coconut wax base into the skin for an ultimate spa experience.