About this product
TerraVita’s Shrooms CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and adaptogenic mushrooms to bring balance to the mind and body. Our adaptogenic mushroom blend combines Reishi Mushroom, Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane to help fortify the immune system, provide stress & anxiety relief and improve cognitive function!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Immune system support
-Boosts cognitive function
-Ease anxiety & stress
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Reishi Mushroom
-Cordyceps Mushroom
-Lion's Mane Mushroom
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.