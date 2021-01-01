About this product
Soothe sore muscles and joints with this powerful blend of CBD, essential oils and botanicals! Convenient and easy to apply on the go for whenever your body needs some natural relief. TerraVita’s Warming CBD Salve combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with essential oils and Capsaicin - a chili pepper extract that provides a warming sensation and has potent pain relieving properties, making our CBD Salve perfect for recovery after a workout or to help take the edge off nagging aches and pains!
-Natural warming relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Capsaicin
-Rosemary Leaf Oil
-Lavender Oil
-Natural warming relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Capsaicin
-Rosemary Leaf Oil
-Lavender Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.