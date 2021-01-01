Soothe sore muscles and joints with this powerful blend of CBD, essential oils and botanicals! Convenient and easy to apply on the go for whenever your body needs some natural relief. TerraVita’s Warming CBD Salve combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with essential oils and Capsaicin - a chili pepper extract that provides a warming sensation and has potent pain relieving properties, making our CBD Salve perfect for recovery after a workout or to help take the edge off nagging aches and pains!



-Natural warming relief

-Reduce inflammation

-Soothe aches & sore muscles



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Capsaicin

-Rosemary Leaf Oil

-Lavender Oil