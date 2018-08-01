About this product

Our proprietary microbial consortium is a low cost, high quality nitrogen fixating bacteria that has been proven on more than 100 different crops, flowers and grasses since 2012.

Terreplenish® reduces the amount of supplemental nitrogen needed by capturing atmospheric water vapor and converting it to nitrogen for available plant uptake, while accelerating the microbial activity necessary to assimilate nutrients that increase overall plant health and decreasing plant protection costs. This soil enhancer is made 100% from fruits and vegetables. The liquid is then mixed with our proprietary blend of microbes that aid plant growth and protect against disease. We have over 6 years of testing and have tested with well over 100 different types of plants all of which displayed positive results when Terreplenish was applied. One of the biggest gains we have seen is in the cannabis industry where plants show no signs of mildew or disease when treated with our product as well as nearly double the annual yield.



Terreplenish® reduces the amount of supplemental nitrogen needed by capturing atmospheric water vapor and converting it to nitrogen for available plant uptake, while accelerating the microbial activity necessary to assimilate nutrients that increase overall plant health and decreasing plant protection costs.



All Plants:

• Requires no change in normal irrigation and application process.

• Accelerates compost time and break down of crop residue.

• Speed to Market Advantage- (harvest 2-3 weeks earlier).

• Eliminates fertilizer run-off.

• Increases soil organic matter.

• Invigorates root growth.

• Increases soil microbe population.

• Decrease loss of plant due to fungal growth & transplant shock.

• Supplements 40lbs of Nitrogen, Less cost per acre.



Cannabis Specific:

• Has proven to nearly double the yield per plant, if all conditions are right

• Up to 2 weeks faster growing time

• Potentially adds 1 more cycle to yearly growing season



Terreplenish not only increases yields substantially but also knocks out Powdery mildew, the number one problem growing cannabis and hemp both indoors and outside.



Click here to see a time lapse video of Terreplenish® in action.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-5EgLmfLAY



Terreplenish contains Azotobacter; an anaerobic, free-living soil bacterium that plays a key role in natures nitrogen cycle.



Click on the following to see the various studies we’ve done https://terreplenish.com/research



Terreplenish® is OMRI listed,

USDA certified as a Bio Based Soil amendment product,

and registered as a soil amendment with state of Illinois and other states.