About this strain
Superstar by Exotic Genetix is a sativa hybrid cross between their Starfighter and Supernatural strains. With traces of Grape God, the Flav, and Lemon Alien Dawg, this California strain delivers uplifting, cerebrally focused effects. Another variation from Delta 9 Labs in Amsterdam loops in a backcrossed Sensi Star and takes on indica-dominant genetics. Floral and citrus notes flavor Superstar, a strain that grows best indoors with a 58-day flowering period.
Superstar effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
36% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
