Distillate 88-92% THC



Truly in a class of it’s own when compared to other concentrates, this fine oil is used alone, in vape cartridges, tinctures or edibles. Our short path distillation process allows us to distill cannabinoids at very low temperatures , removing any lipids, impurities or solvents and leaving behind an odourless high value clear distillate with 98%+ total cannabinoids.

