Tetra Concentrates
Tetra Raw Distillate - (1 oz)
About this product
Distillate 88-92% THC
Truly in a class of it’s own when compared to other concentrates, this fine oil is used alone, in vape cartridges, tinctures or edibles. Our short path distillation process allows us to distill cannabinoids at very low temperatures , removing any lipids, impurities or solvents and leaving behind an odourless high value clear distillate with 98%+ total cannabinoids.
Truly in a class of it’s own when compared to other concentrates, this fine oil is used alone, in vape cartridges, tinctures or edibles. Our short path distillation process allows us to distill cannabinoids at very low temperatures , removing any lipids, impurities or solvents and leaving behind an odourless high value clear distillate with 98%+ total cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!