Logo for the brand TexasHempStore.com

TexasHempStore.com

CBD VAPE OIL 1500MG 1OZ LOOPY FRUITS

About this product

Loopy Fruits

Pure CBD
1500mg
50mg per 1 ml
ZERO THC
1oz bottle
athletic energy recovery blend
Loopy Fruits flavor
1500mg 1oz CBD Vape Oil

** Best Results with Vape Pens

PRODUCT INFORMATION

1500 MG TOTAL CBD
30 ML BOTTLE
Pure Crystalline Full Spectrum Isolate 99%

CBD Oils are custom formulated using a Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) pure CBD Isolate Concentrate, full spectrum CBD Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Kosher-Grade Vegetable Glycerin.
