TexasHempStore.com
CBD VAPE OIL 1500MG 1OZ LOOPY FRUITS
About this product
Loopy Fruits
Pure CBD
1500mg
50mg per 1 ml
ZERO THC
1oz bottle
athletic energy recovery blend
Loopy Fruits flavor
1500mg 1oz CBD Vape Oil
** Best Results with Vape Pens
PRODUCT INFORMATION
1500 MG TOTAL CBD
30 ML BOTTLE
Pure Crystalline Full Spectrum Isolate 99%
CBD Oils are custom formulated using a Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) pure CBD Isolate Concentrate, full spectrum CBD Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Kosher-Grade Vegetable Glycerin.
Pure CBD
1500mg
50mg per 1 ml
ZERO THC
1oz bottle
athletic energy recovery blend
Loopy Fruits flavor
1500mg 1oz CBD Vape Oil
** Best Results with Vape Pens
PRODUCT INFORMATION
1500 MG TOTAL CBD
30 ML BOTTLE
Pure Crystalline Full Spectrum Isolate 99%
CBD Oils are custom formulated using a Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) pure CBD Isolate Concentrate, full spectrum CBD Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and Kosher-Grade Vegetable Glycerin.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!