Subcool's The Dank
Afgoo Overdrive (Afgoo x Space Queen)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
AFGOO OVERDRIVE
(Northern California Gooey X Afgan x Killer Queen X Romulan)
• Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Producer • Need Short Script Here
Preview:
Coming Soon
Gooey Is
Cambodian (70's landrace)
Mex gold (70's landrace)
Lumbo gold (70's landrace)
Thai ( 80's landrace)
Maui (1972 wowie from the developer)
Originally Sourced from the famed Gooey Breeder in Norcal he has had this cut in his stash for over 30 years, NCG is a holy grail of pot. This is the best pot on earth period. The plants grow effortlessly and produce insane amounts of killer buds that just drip resin. The most resin on any plant I've ever grown! Overwhelmingly strong pot made from the old school genes that just are not around anymore. It seemed natural to work it with two old school strains Romulan and Killer Queen.
Strain Description:
Strong sturdy bushy plants that don't need much and are very pest resistant and resist mold and mildew to to the climitization of the mother plant. Very similar to NCG due to its dominance in the cross. Clones fast, yields very well, resins up the first week and doesn't ever stop, is made for lower light rooms, but can handle any room out there.
Phenotypes: Very stable and easy to select keepers
Height: Bushy and stout
Yield: Medium
Best way to grow: Easy to grow and train strong plants that take a beating
Harvest: Fast
Sativa / Indica: 60/40
High Type: The weed insane strong and very long lasting.
Taste / Aroma Afghan / Grapes / Musty / Skunks
Afgoo effects
Reported by real people like you
474 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!