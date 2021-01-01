About this product

ASTRO SNAPS

(Frisco Snaps x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-63 days

• Heavy Producer • Heavy, night time, not for the newcomer



Preview:

The latest collaboration with Norstar Genetics Award Winning Frisco Snaps has resulted in an incredibly resinous line of cultivars that has impressed every single person on the test team. This strain has a Cookie Dough taste with a fresh lemon fragrance.



Strain Description:

Potent Indica leaning hybrid. Terps range from Cherry Dr. Pepper/Cookies to Modeling Glue dependant on phenol. Harvest window 8-9 weeks (my favorite “Jar” pheno I pull on day 64). Yield is med-heavy. Rock hard medium sized flowers. Great for SOG grows. Hash terps are absolutely amazing comes out like some OG-glue funk. Experienced cultivators will get a better yield and product as she is a bit finicky.



Phenotypes: We had two main phenos one that was taller with cookie dough and lemons flavor & the shorter one with a very oily cake smell.



Height: Medium Height Stretches 1.5- 2x



Yield: Medium with super dense flowers formations Heavy resin production.

Best way to Grow: Top Early to shape, cage or bamboo for support needed.



Harvest: 8-9 weeks



Sativa/ Indica 50/50



High Type: Flavorful / Potent / Pain Relief / Yield / Extracts



Taste: Cookies / Cake / Lemons / Grease / Cherries / Cherry Dr Pepper/ Modeling Glue