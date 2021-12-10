CHERRY LEMONADE

(Cherry Pie OG X Jack the Ripper)

• Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 56-62 Days

• Medium Producer • Very Potent without confusion great for Anxiety



Preview:

Cherry lemonade was a project that was in the works but was lost in the 2017 California wildfire with other priceless moms, dads along with countless seeds & Subcool's beautiful home. Thanks to one of my good friends, Scotty who had the cherry Pie cut that was needed for this project to be up & running again.



Strain Description:

Cherry lemonade is a cross between (Cherry Pie OG × Jack The Ripper) she's a sugary treat, very frosty beautiful dense buds, flavor profile that's off the charts with an incredible high. look for the prize " fruit punch" phenotypes other variations range from sweet cherry OG / lemon candy. Very strong plant with virtually no need for cage /trellis. Excellent cultivar for extracts & cultivators that love strong terpene profiles.



Phenotypes: Tall plants that require topping and training but the stems support the flower well easily. Strong Cherry and fruit smells and heavy resin production good for extracts.



Height: Medium to Tall 2x



Yield: Medium dense buds of very resinous and sticky flowers



Indoor/ Outdoor: Does well Indoors and Out



Best way to grow: Top the plants at least twice to form a shorter tree this plant is very vigorous,



Harvest Window: 56-63 Days



Sativa/ Indica: 40/60



Hybrid: Granddaddy Purple X Durban Poison X Jacks Cleaner f1 X Space Queen



High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / creative



Taste: Fruit / Cherry’s / Lemons / Musk / Sour / Fruit