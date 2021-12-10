About this product
CHERRY LEMONADE
(Cherry Pie OG X Jack the Ripper)
• Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 56-62 Days
• Medium Producer • Very Potent without confusion great for Anxiety
Preview:
Cherry lemonade was a project that was in the works but was lost in the 2017 California wildfire with other priceless moms, dads along with countless seeds & Subcool's beautiful home. Thanks to one of my good friends, Scotty who had the cherry Pie cut that was needed for this project to be up & running again.
Strain Description:
Cherry lemonade is a cross between (Cherry Pie OG × Jack The Ripper) she's a sugary treat, very frosty beautiful dense buds, flavor profile that's off the charts with an incredible high. look for the prize " fruit punch" phenotypes other variations range from sweet cherry OG / lemon candy. Very strong plant with virtually no need for cage /trellis. Excellent cultivar for extracts & cultivators that love strong terpene profiles.
Phenotypes: Tall plants that require topping and training but the stems support the flower well easily. Strong Cherry and fruit smells and heavy resin production good for extracts.
Height: Medium to Tall 2x
Yield: Medium dense buds of very resinous and sticky flowers
Indoor/ Outdoor: Does well Indoors and Out
Best way to grow: Top the plants at least twice to form a shorter tree this plant is very vigorous,
Harvest Window: 56-63 Days
Sativa/ Indica: 40/60
Hybrid: Granddaddy Purple X Durban Poison X Jacks Cleaner f1 X Space Queen
High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / creative
Taste: Fruit / Cherry’s / Lemons / Musk / Sour / Fruit
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.