HARLIQUEEN

(Harlequin x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days

• Heavy Producer • Good for Pain Relief & and Nerve Pain, RLS



Preview:

The Harliquin mother plant acquired at Harborside Health Center was a huge find and leap in CBD hybrids. Having created Pennywise, Deadlights and Hurkle I wanted to expand the Cherry Terps of her with my best male plant Space Queen in order to increase resin production and terpene profile.

Strain Description:



Harliqueen is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and Space Queen with contains Romulan and is my favorite strain for nerve pain and restless leg syndrome. The hybrid is very powerful and provides almost instant relief from trembling nerves.



Phenotypes: Huge spear shaped coals that reek of Cherry and Spice very similar phenotypes.



Height: Long dense bushes with triangle shaped spears



Yield: Medium to Heavy



Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors



Harvest: 56-60 Days



Sativa / Indica: 70/30



Hybrid: Harliquin X Space Queen



Taste: Cherry’s Ludens Cough Drops, Pomegranate, and cranberry undertones a thick oily smoke