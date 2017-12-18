About this product
(Harlequin x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for Pain Relief & and Nerve Pain, RLS
The Harliquin mother plant acquired at Harborside Health Center was a huge find and leap in CBD hybrids. Having created Pennywise, Deadlights and Hurkle I wanted to expand the Cherry Terps of her with my best male plant Space Queen in order to increase resin production and terpene profile.
Harliqueen is a hybrid cross between the high-CBD sativa Harlequin and Space Queen with contains Romulan and is my favorite strain for nerve pain and restless leg syndrome. The hybrid is very powerful and provides almost instant relief from trembling nerves.
Phenotypes: Huge spear shaped coals that reek of Cherry and Spice very similar phenotypes.
Height: Long dense bushes with triangle shaped spears
Yield: Medium to Heavy
Indoor / Outdoor Does well in both extended veg time needed indoors
Harvest: 56-60 Days
Sativa / Indica: 70/30
Hybrid: Harliquin X Space Queen
Taste: Cherry’s Ludens Cough Drops, Pomegranate, and cranberry undertones a thick oily smoke
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
