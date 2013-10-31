Subcool's The Dank
Jack The Ripper (Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
JACK THE RIPPER
(Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 49-56 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Pain Relief and Makes Potent Edibles
Preview:
This epic strain produces huge glass coated buds frosted in lemon smelling terpenes. The fastest haze hybrid available today. Known worldwide for strong pain relief and analgesic properties.
- Jacks Cleaner P1 X Space Queen
- High Times Top Ten list 2006
- Featured in the Big Book of Buds 3 Page 86,87,88,89
Strain Description:
Jack the Ripper is well named because it is absolutely killer weed. A true 8 week Sativa Haze the first thing growers notice is the incredible lemon smell and heavy resin production. It has been described by UK growers as the best 8 week haze ever produced. This plant will produce triangle shaped spear buds that pretty much stopped active calyx growth early and produced copious amounts of resin instead, resin production was evident from day 12 in 12/12 but really started to fatten up the heads around day 50 or so. I find it performs best unstopped with a long vegetative period. The high is very creeper at first you may think that its not so strong but then whammo... it hits you hard and there's no turning back then... you will be deep in thought and meditative for quite some time...the duration and intensity is strong and thought provoking.
Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes both with a Lemon Haze smell and short growth one tends to be more a pine smell.
Height: Look for the Short Pheno / Colas swell late
Yield: Medium-Heavy / Moderate trim work
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best way to grow- Untopped and vegged to a full bush.
Harvest Window: 8-9 weeks
Sativa / Indica: 70/30
Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X Romulan X Cindy99 BCGA
High: type-Intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting, increased heart rate, heavy crash increased appetite, pain relief, paranoia
Taste Like: Lemon mango pine hash with a heavy haze influence
(Jacks Cleaner x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 49-56 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for Extreme Pain Relief and Makes Potent Edibles
Preview:
This epic strain produces huge glass coated buds frosted in lemon smelling terpenes. The fastest haze hybrid available today. Known worldwide for strong pain relief and analgesic properties.
- Jacks Cleaner P1 X Space Queen
- High Times Top Ten list 2006
- Featured in the Big Book of Buds 3 Page 86,87,88,89
Strain Description:
Jack the Ripper is well named because it is absolutely killer weed. A true 8 week Sativa Haze the first thing growers notice is the incredible lemon smell and heavy resin production. It has been described by UK growers as the best 8 week haze ever produced. This plant will produce triangle shaped spear buds that pretty much stopped active calyx growth early and produced copious amounts of resin instead, resin production was evident from day 12 in 12/12 but really started to fatten up the heads around day 50 or so. I find it performs best unstopped with a long vegetative period. The high is very creeper at first you may think that its not so strong but then whammo... it hits you hard and there's no turning back then... you will be deep in thought and meditative for quite some time...the duration and intensity is strong and thought provoking.
Phenotypes: Two main phenotypes both with a Lemon Haze smell and short growth one tends to be more a pine smell.
Height: Look for the Short Pheno / Colas swell late
Yield: Medium-Heavy / Moderate trim work
Indoor/ Outdoor
Best way to grow- Untopped and vegged to a full bush.
Harvest Window: 8-9 weeks
Sativa / Indica: 70/30
Hybrid: Pluton X Purple Haze X Lambsbread X NL X Jack Herer X Romulan X Cindy99 BCGA
High: type-Intense, trippy, visual, phase shifting, increased heart rate, heavy crash increased appetite, pain relief, paranoia
Taste Like: Lemon mango pine hash with a heavy haze influence
Jack the Ripper effects
Reported by real people like you
342 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!