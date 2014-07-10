Subcool's The Dank
Lemon Stilton (Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
LEMON STILTON
(Exodus Cheese x Jack The Ripper)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Energetic, Clear, Focused yet Euphoric.
Lemon Stilton combines the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and uplifting initial effects. Candy like flavor with a sour after taste.
The Idea came about one night while having Desert and then some Dabs. What if we combined the flavor of Cheese and the lemon flavor and potency of JTR. Thanks to Chef Joel of Norstar Genetics this concept is now a reality. Using the Original Exodus cheese cutting used to create Cheese quake and Dairy Queen now combined with a proven Jack the Ripper male a new terpene profile unlike any other has been created.
Lemon Stilton is Combining the Pain Killing effects of Cheese with the THC-V Lemon Stilton is Pain Relief that taste like Lemon Cheesecake. Loaded with flavor and an uplifting initial effect this is a great addition to people who loved Dairy Queen.
Phenotypes: Mini trees with large resinous buds leaning towards either parent.
Height: Stocky dense bushes with triangle shaped spears
Yield: Medium to Heavy
Indoor / Outdoor: Great Greenhouse plant
Best way to grow: Topped and caged in a large pot.
Harvest: 55-60 days
Sativa / Indica: 50/50
Hybrid: Hybrid Exodus Cheese X Jacks Cleaner X Space Queen
Taste Aroma: Candy like flavor with a sour after taste
Exodus Cheese effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
