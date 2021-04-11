About this product
PINA RITA
(Oaxacan Gold x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days
• Medium Producer • Happy, Uplifting, & Fun
Preview:
While the rush is on for Cookies and Cake we traveled back in time to bring you an old world sativa hybrid with the classic peanut butter and cinnamon taste of old world land races. Invigorated my Romulan and Space Queen she reeks of ripe candied fruit and pineapples as well as exhibiting brite fall colors and the days grow shorter in Northern Cali.
Strain Description:
From the mountains of Oaxacan Mexico comes Highland Oaxacan Gold. This is one of the most flavorful landrace sativas I’ve ever tried. This cultivar was very popular in the 70’s & 80’s for it’s amazing flavor of fruit & spices with an euphoric / happy high. Pina Rita has an amazing flavor of fruity/pineapple/cherry/candy resin and will put a smile on your face with its happy uplifting high.
Phenotypes: All have a fruity candy aroma, some pheno's are taller with more of a pineapple aroma
Height: Medium to Tall with 2x Stretch
Yield: Decent for a Sativa Top early to shape & cage or bamboo of extra support
Does extremely well indoors and thrives outdoors
Best way to grow: Topped early and trained to be a bush.
Harvest: 60 to 70 days depending on pheno
Sativa / Indica: 90/10
Taste. Aroma: fruity / pineapple / cherry / candy
High Type: Happy / uplifting / fun
(Oaxacan Gold x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 80/20 • Harvest Window 60-70 Days
• Medium Producer • Happy, Uplifting, & Fun
Preview:
While the rush is on for Cookies and Cake we traveled back in time to bring you an old world sativa hybrid with the classic peanut butter and cinnamon taste of old world land races. Invigorated my Romulan and Space Queen she reeks of ripe candied fruit and pineapples as well as exhibiting brite fall colors and the days grow shorter in Northern Cali.
Strain Description:
From the mountains of Oaxacan Mexico comes Highland Oaxacan Gold. This is one of the most flavorful landrace sativas I’ve ever tried. This cultivar was very popular in the 70’s & 80’s for it’s amazing flavor of fruit & spices with an euphoric / happy high. Pina Rita has an amazing flavor of fruity/pineapple/cherry/candy resin and will put a smile on your face with its happy uplifting high.
Phenotypes: All have a fruity candy aroma, some pheno's are taller with more of a pineapple aroma
Height: Medium to Tall with 2x Stretch
Yield: Decent for a Sativa Top early to shape & cage or bamboo of extra support
Does extremely well indoors and thrives outdoors
Best way to grow: Topped early and trained to be a bush.
Harvest: 60 to 70 days depending on pheno
Sativa / Indica: 90/10
Taste. Aroma: fruity / pineapple / cherry / candy
High Type: Happy / uplifting / fun
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.