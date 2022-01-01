About this product
SANGERIA
(Vintners Moonshine x Querkle)
• Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest window 55 - 60 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for use as a Nighttime Sedative
Preview:
This slightly indica dominant variety of an average height will cause a relaxing high leading to sedative couch lock effects. The flavor is sharp grape bubblegum with red wines and a slight hint of alcohol like vodka with a light finish and aftertaste. This colorful plant is an amazing resin producer.
Strain Description:
Created as a tribute to my time in the wine country the Merlow flavor and rich purple colors of the mother combine perfectly with the solid structure of Querkle. Expect a rainbow of maroons and burgundy colors and a super strong Bubble Gum smell in about half the phenos. Sedative with couchlock tendencies. The Zinn is one of my favorite hash flavors and lends to the heavy resin production in the strain.
Phenotypes: Mostly short stocky plants very little stretch.
Height: Medium height and stretch with large Purple/ Black flowers
Yield: Heavy Hard buds almost white caked in large resin heads
Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor.
Best way to grow: Large multi topped plants produce heavy yields and large colas.
Harvest: 56-60 days
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Zinn x Purple Mayhem x Urkle x Space Queen
High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and stress. Great tincture and edible strain reliefs nerve pain and aids in sleep.
Taste/Aroma: Merlot, Wine, Limes, Grapes, Cherries and a woody smell like a wine cellar.
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.