TGC Network

CBD Body Butter

About this product

750mg Full Spectrum Oil, 8 oz $29.99 4 oz $14.99
Vanilla, Cedar Wood
Coming Soon Lavender, Unscented, Daphne's

Ingredients: Aloe Vera Gel, Coconut Oil- Extra Virgin, Beeswax, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Mango Butter, Hemp Seed Oil, Essential Oils, 70%+ Pure Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, less than .3% THC

This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
