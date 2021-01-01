About this product

50 mg full spectrum CBD oil, 3.5 oz bar $12.99

Lavender, Pure and Natural, Tea Tree Sage

Each bar is handcrafted with both natural and organic ingredients including organically cultivated hemp grown in Colorado. Our soaps are gluten free, vegan friendly, and contain only pure essential oils with natural colors.

Ingredients: olive oil, sustainably sourced palm oil, organic aloe vera juice, lye, organic coconut oil, distilled water, shea butter, castor oil, oatmeal powder, french green clay, 50 mg full spectrum cannabidiol oil extract



This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.