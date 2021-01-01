Loading…
Logo for the brand TGC Network

TGC Network

CBD TABS

About this product

20 Count, 50mg per Tab, $19.99, Grape, Black Cherry, Mint, and Pure CBD TABS

Pop Them However You Want
Eat. Vape. Dab. Smoke.

Pure and All Natural Hemp Isolate and Terpenes

A new revolutionary patented pending product with No Binding Agents, please review COA 1000mg each bottle

*must be at least 18 years of age or legal smoking age limit in your state

This Product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This Product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!