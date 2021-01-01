About this product

A beautiful and light crème packed with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) helps to refine and brighten the sensitive skin on your face, neck, and under your eyes. Other skin-nourishing ingredients include: soothing Organic Aloe, Organic Multi-Fruit Tincture, Apricot Kernel Oil, and Glycolic Acid, Tartaric Acid & Malic Acids. (Approximately 150mg CBD per 1 oz jar). Powered by hemp grown from local, organic, and biodynamic farms in Colorado, extracted using a supercritical CO2 extraction process for purity, and always produced without any solvents and without preservatives - you will feel and see the difference with our premium product.