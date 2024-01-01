Berry Bonds, a Sativa cross of Halle Berry X Blueberry Frosting featuring β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, and β-Caryophyllene as its dominant terpenes. This lush, frosty cultivar adorned with shades of purple boasts a symphony of flavors, blending sweet berry with tangy citrus notes. The aroma has hints of fruitiness, citrus, and earthiness, all underscored by subtle diesel undertones. This special cultivar delivers uplifting euphoria, sharpened focus, and soothing relaxation, making it ideal for combating inflammation, anxiety, and pain.
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.