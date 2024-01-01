Berry Bonds, a Sativa cross of Halle Berry X Blueberry Frosting featuring β-Myrcene, α-Pinene, and β-Caryophyllene as its dominant terpenes. This lush, frosty cultivar adorned with shades of purple boasts a symphony of flavors, blending sweet berry with tangy citrus notes. The aroma has hints of fruitiness, citrus, and earthiness, all underscored by subtle diesel undertones. This special cultivar delivers uplifting euphoria, sharpened focus, and soothing relaxation, making it ideal for combating inflammation, anxiety, and pain.

