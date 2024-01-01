THC Design Block Party Pre-Roll Tin

by THC Design
Block Party, a captivating Hybrid cross of Super Sherb X Blockberry. Its peppery, clove, and gassy taste, along with its diesel, woody aroma, set the stage for a relaxing, euphoric, and creative experience, perfect for unwinding without couch lock. With dominant terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, and α-Humulene, it also offers relief from inflammation, pain, and anxiety. Join the celebration and elevate your senses with Block Party.

THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000331-LIC
