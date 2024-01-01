Block Party, a captivating Hybrid cross of Super Sherb X Blockberry. Its peppery, clove, and gassy taste, along with its diesel, woody aroma, set the stage for a relaxing, euphoric, and creative experience, perfect for unwinding without couch lock. With dominant terpenes like β-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, and α-Humulene, it also offers relief from inflammation, pain, and anxiety. Join the celebration and elevate your senses with Block Party.

