About this product
Crescendo is a Sativa cultivar that lives up to its soaring name. THC Design’s unique pheno of Crescendo comes from the winning seed of a batch bred by Ethos Genetics from Denver, Colorado. Featuring the combined powers of a Chem Dawg strain, I-95 strain, and Mandarin Cookies cross, Crescendo has a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. The cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating.
Physical Effects: A serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.
Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.
BUDS by THC Design is top-shelf premium cannabis, only smaller buds at a lower price. Our buds are just like our signature full-size nugs, only smaller. Available in 5, 14, and 28-gram sizes.
About this product
About this brand
THC Design
THC Design is one of the leading producers of premium quality indoor-grown cannabis. A true California legacy brand, THC Design transitioned to the legal medical market in 2016 and finally the Adult-Use recreational market in 2019.
We are known for our exceptional genetics, having produced over 100 varieties, and are market leaders in terpene profiles and cannabis education while maintaining responsible and sustainable growing methods.
As a proudly employee-owned company, our team is composed of a diverse array of ethnic backgrounds, unique cultures, and personal histories. From our Executive Board to our Cultivation Team to our Trimmers and Delivery Drivers, we know that our diversity is one of our strongest and most valuable traits.
At THC Design, we honor the roots of our Los Angeles legacy, crafting a future that builds upon our rich past. Driven by passion and the spirit of innovation, we are dedicated to elevating the cannabis experience.
License(s)
- CA, US: C12-0000428-LIC
