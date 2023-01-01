About this product
Crescendo (Sativa) - Signature Cultivar
Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant cultivar that lives up to its soaring name. THC Design’s unique pheno of Crescendo comes from the winning seed of a batch bred by Ethos Genetics from Denver, Colorado. Featuring the combined powers of a Chem Dawg strain, I-95 strain, and Mandarin Cookies cross, Crescendo has a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. The cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating.
Physical Effects: A serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.
Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.
Crescendo is a Sativa-dominant cultivar that lives up to its soaring name. THC Design’s unique pheno of Crescendo comes from the winning seed of a batch bred by Ethos Genetics from Denver, Colorado. Featuring the combined powers of a Chem Dawg strain, I-95 strain, and Mandarin Cookies cross, Crescendo has a very mellow and smooth smoke. The flavor comes straight from its Chem Dawg heritage, with a strong taste of diesel and earth, and a hint of citrus. The average THC level of 30-35% sounds heavier than it hits: the strong Sativa lean makes this a suitable morning or daytime smoke. The cerebral effect is pronounced, with a hazy and uplifting trip into the clouds that is mentally active, but not overly intoxicating.
Physical Effects: A serene and pleasant body high that is not sedating. This is an appealing strain for managing symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue.
Flavor: Earthy, spicy pine with a bright lemon-lime finish.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
THC Design
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.