THC Design’s solventless ice water hash-infused 1 gram pre-rolls are crafted with our sustainably grown indoor flower and infused with clean and potent solventless ice water hash. Each 1g pre-roll contains bestseller and fan favorite Garlic Cocktail flower, infused with Garlic Cocktail ice water hash. Garlic Cocktail is an Indica cross of GMO and Mimosa with earthy notes of clove and anise and an orange-tangerine-citrus finish. These pre-rolls offer a premium smoking experience unlike any other. Made with 100% hand-broken unmilled flower for optimal quality.



Total Active Cannabinoids: 54.19%

Physical Effects: A relaxing full-body high.

Flavor: Anise, oranges, tangerines, and hints of lime citrus with a spicy dank bite.

