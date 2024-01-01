Hollywood Angels OG is a special indica cultivar, born from the union of Hollywood Pure Kush and Hell’s Angels OG, created by our friends at StrayFox Gardenz. This strain shines with a rich profile of β-Myrcene, D-Limonene, and Linalool as its primary terpenes, offering a flavorful experience that blends sweet, earthy, and citrus notes. Its aroma follows suit with invigorating hints of lemon, diesel, and delicate floral undertones. Known for its deeply relaxing yet cerebral effects, Hollywood Angels OG is perfect for unwinding while maintaining focus. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking relief from pain, tension, and stress, making it a go-to for evening relaxation.
Our signature jar contains 3.5 grams of premium, high-quality cannabis flower. Hand-selected from top-grade buds (AA), it delivers unmatched quality and potency for an exceptional cannabis experience.
THC Design is one of the leading producers of premium quality indoor-grown cannabis. A true California legacy brand, THC Design transitioned to the legal medical market in 2016 and finally the Adult-Use recreational market in 2019.
We are known for our exceptional genetics, having produced over 100 varieties, and are market leaders in terpene profiles and cannabis education while maintaining responsible and sustainable growing methods.
As a proudly employee-owned company, our team is composed of a diverse array of ethnic backgrounds, unique cultures, and personal histories. From our Executive Board to our Cultivation Team to our Trimmers and Delivery Drivers, we know that our diversity is one of our strongest and most valuable traits.
At THC Design, we honor the roots of our Los Angeles legacy, crafting a future that builds upon our rich past. Driven by passion and the spirit of innovation, we are dedicated to elevating the cannabis experience.