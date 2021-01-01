About this product
This delightful Ginger Peach Bubble Bath is infused with CBD, THC, Aloe Vera Juice, Honey, Vitamin C, E, B3, B5, and B6. It is the perfect way to relax and get refreshed with your favorite cannabis infused products.
GENERAL CONTENT= 100mg/CBD & 17mg/THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
