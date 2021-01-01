THC Express
CBD Synergy Massage Oil - CB Dragon 2oz
About this product
This Relaxing and Rejuvenating CBD Massage Oil contains an amazing blend of Almond Oil, Castor Oil, Cannabis Extract, Habanero Oil, Black Cumin Seed Oil, Dragons Blood Oil, Vitamin E Oil.
GENERAL CONTENT= 148mg/CBD & 26mg/THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
