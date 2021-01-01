Hello Morning Sativa Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 20mg 2-Pack
About this product
Hello Morning Sativa Bar is packed with energy in mind. Sativa strains of cannabis extract combined with wholesome ingredients include; Honey, Cranberries, Apricots, Dried Ginger, Oats, Sunflower seeds and almonds. Goodness in every bite.
SERVINGS= 2 PACKAGE TOTAL- 20mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
