Red Velvet Cheesecake Swirl Brownie 10mg Single
About this product
A chocolate brownie infused with cream cheese and the sweetest cannabis butter. The same divine taste experience as the full size version of this cake in a bite size brownie.
SERVINGS= 1 PACKAGE TOTAL= 10mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
