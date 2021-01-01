About this product
The only thing better than the taste of gooey chocolate straight out of the oven is a freshly baked brownie that also contains nano THC! THC Living Chocolate Brownie Mix contains 100 mg total THC per pan (about 10 mg THC per serving). Make the recipe on the box, or customize it with marshmallows, cinnamon chips, Oreo cookies & more. Getting baked never tasted this good.
Ingredients: Sugar, Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Soybean Oil, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Corn Syrup Solids. Contains 2% or less of the following: Dried Egg Whites, Palm Oil, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Cannabis Distillate.
After seven years of success with the popular CBD brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.