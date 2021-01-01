About this product

The only thing better than the taste of gooey chocolate straight out of the oven is a freshly baked brownie that also contains nano THC! THC Living Chocolate Brownie Mix contains 100 mg total THC per pan (about 10 mg THC per serving). Make the recipe on the box, or customize it with marshmallows, cinnamon chips, Oreo cookies & more. Getting baked never tasted this good.



Ingredients: Sugar, Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Soybean Oil, Cocoa (Processed with Alkali), Corn Syrup Solids. Contains 2% or less of the following: Dried Egg Whites, Palm Oil, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Cannabis Distillate.