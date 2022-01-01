About this product
THC Wellness capsules are filled with 25mg of activated THC which will help with aiding relief of countless ailments and conditions. These all natural capsules only contain 2 ingredients which are: Cannabis Oil and Coconut. 750mg per bottle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
THC Wellness
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.