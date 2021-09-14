About this product
Soothe physical pain without psychoactive effects with this rub from THC Wellness' THC-Rich topical salve. This creamy balm features localized effects, ideal for massaging away inflammatory pains, aches and stress. Each container is handmade and poured and features a 1oz 250mg of total THC. Lemon/Citrus smell.
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.