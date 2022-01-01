About this product
Simplify your health, thanks to THC Wellness' THC-Rich 1oz tincture. This simple-to-use bottle features pristine THC-Rich cannabis, perfect to drop into your favorite drink or place directly under the tongue. Available in a variety of flavors: Natural, Lemon, Mint and Tangerine.
About this brand
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.