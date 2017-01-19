Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

CARTRIDGES - FRUITY DREAM (.5/1 GRAM)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

Heavy Duty Fruity effects

Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!