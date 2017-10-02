THClear
CARTRIDGES - PABLO ESCOBAR OG (.5/1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
Gorilla Grips effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
75% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
75% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!