THClear
CARTRIDGES - TROPICAL DREAM (.5/1 GRAM)
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
Tropical Tang effects
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
