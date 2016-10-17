Loading…
THClear

Fruit Krispies Cereal Bar (500mg)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Mars OG effects

Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
