HONEY POT - LEMON HAZE (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Lemon Drop effects
Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
