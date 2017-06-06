Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

HONEY POT - PARIS OG (1 GRAM)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%

Paris OG effects

Reported by real people like you
230 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!