HONEY POT - PARIS OG (1 GRAM)
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Paris OG effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
