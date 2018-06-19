THClear
HONEY POT - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (1 GRAM)
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
140 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
