THClear
PR CARTS - GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Godzilla Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!