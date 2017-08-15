Loading…
Logo for the brand THClear

THClear

PR CARTS - ORANGE SORBET

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

Orange Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!