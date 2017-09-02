THClear
PR CARTS - PABLO ESCOBAR OG
HybridTHC —CBD —
Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.
Bugatti effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
