THClear

PR CARTS - STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

Interchangeable potent distillate cartridges with an amazing pull.

Strawberry Blondie effects

Euphoric
76% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
