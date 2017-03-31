THClear
PRE-ROLL CONES - LIME
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Top Shelf Cannabis joint infused with hash, covered in a layer of distillate and coated with kief. Terps added for flavor
Lime Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
13% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!